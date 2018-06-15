UPDATE: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has tweeted a follow-up, stating that his sources say Leonard has yet to express any of this to the Spurs and that "his camp had shown interest in $219 super max deal.'

San Antonio Spurs fans have been waiting for this shoe to drop.

Multiple news outlets are reporting Friday afternoon that 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard wants to be traded from the Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2018

ESPN's Chris Haynes tweeted the news at 12:18 PM.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski followed up minutes later, expressing that Leonard would prefer a trade to Los Angeles, "preferably the Lakers."

The report was echoed by Yahoo Sports' NBA Insider Shams Charania, who said that Leonard "has grown uncomfortable with the team.

Leonard has grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready for move, league sources tell Yahoo. https://t.co/uTux1nZYHV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2018

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is reportedly in New York to meet with Leonard, who sat out much of the 2017-2018 season with a leg injury.

The Ringer is reporting that Lakers president Jeanie Buss is also in New York.

