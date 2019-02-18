ORANGE, Texas — The driver who hit a Little Cypress firefighter head-on Saturday night had previous charges for driving under the influence, according to a crash report obtained by 12News.

A background check showed that the two previous DWIs were in Angelina County in 1993 and Jasper County in 2011.

The driver, Kenneth Frank Bartlett Jr., was arrested after he hit a Little Cypress Fire Department SUV in his silver Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Orange Police. The accident happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 on Highway 87 in Orange near West Bluff Road.

Witnesses told police the driver of the pickup was headed southbound on Highway 87 when he crossed the center line, smashing into the fire department SUV traveling northbound.

The firefighter was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Little Cypress Fire Chief Matt Manshac said the firefighter suffered minor injuries and will be okay.

Orange Police performed a field sobriety test on the driver of the pickup, which led to his arrest.

The driver is not currently listed on the Orange County Jail Roster. Orange County Detective Janois Grizzaffi told 12News he posted bond of $15,000 on Feb. 17.