Repairs underway at Beaumont ISD campuses due to damages caused by winter storm

The winter storm left behind several busted pipes and widespread damage that the district's superintendent hasn't seen since Imelda.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont Independent School District remain in virtual classrooms as the district works to make repairs and clean up after last week's winter storm.

Damages were so widespread across Beaumont ISD that the superintendent said she didn't have any other option except to cancel in-person classes to allow time for cleanup.

Behind the chained-up fences of several Beaumont ISD campuses is a lot of work being done.

"Unfortunately, the type of storm that this was it impacted us great-fully." said Beaumont ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen.

Picture after picture has been documented, illustrating the impact that the winter storm had on the district’s campuses. The winter storm left behind several busted pipes and widespread damage that Dr. Allen hasn't seen since Imelda.

"So many facilities didn't have heat or had issues with the chiller or broken or busted pipes,” Dr. Allen said. “Of course, we didn't have water. We couldn't flush toilets. We couldn't serve and feed our students because of the boil water notice."

Fifteen campuses and nine district facilities sustained damages, forcing Dr. Allen to make what she believes was the right decision to cancel in-person classes through the week.

"It's always a concern when we don't have our students face-to-face, but I am thankful that we have the option and opportunity to switch to virtual learning so that learning could still occur. However, I can't wait till we can get our students back into our facilities learning face-to-face,” Dr. Allen said.

Since Monday, crews have been able fix most of the repairs except for a few campuses. Despite the damage, Dr. Allen is confident in their plans moving forward.

"For this winter event winterize, we wrapped pipes, we lower chillers, we went through our check list of things to try to prepare for this event. So, we will continue to enhance those processes, I would have hate to see what would not had been able to do that," Dr. Allen said.

Dr. Allen expects most of the repairs to be completed this weekend, with the exception of Beaumont United, which should allow students to return to campuses on Monday