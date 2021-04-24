'I regret my actions' | Rep. Dan Huberty says he is seeking treatment after crash and DWI arrest

Dan Huberty said he has a problem and called this incident a "wake-up" call.

State Rep. Dan Huberty was arrested Friday night after driving while intoxicated and being involved in a crash, he confirmed on his Facebook page.

In a statement, he wrote the accident was minor and no one was seriously injured.

"I regret my actions and apologize to my constituents and my family," the statement read.

Huberty said he has a problem and called the incident a "wake-up" call. He said he is actively seeking treatment options.

Huberty received a $1,500 bond but has since bonded out.

