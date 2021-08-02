Here's where you can find rental assistance in Southeast Texas

Many Southeast Texas non-profit organizations offer rental assistance for those for those who qualify.

BEAUMONT, Texas —

The federal eviction moratorium expired Saturday, July 31, 2021, and many renters are wondering where to go for rental assistance programs.

The moratorium aimed to keep people in their homes and out of crowded settings including homeless shelters to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s order first went into effect in September 2020 and was initially set to expire at the end of that year. However, the moratorium was extended many times.

The original eviction ban was approved by lawmakers as part of a massive COVID-19 relief bill in March 2020. As one of President Joe Biden’s first acts in office, he ordered it be extended until March 31, 2021.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the order to stay in place until July 31, 2021 but said congressional action would be needed to extend it past that date.

One viewer told 12News their rent is $190 a week and if they cannot pay it is an extra $45. Another viewer said in part that, “rent is outrageous. We can barely rent a house for $1,400 a month.”

The expiration comes as cases rise across the country, with the highly transmissible delta variant spreading quicker in areas with low vaccination rates.

2350 I-10 East Beaumont, Texas

409-892-1092

Housing programs range from emergency rent help to funds for utility or energy bills.

This is a homeless prevention service for Jefferson County. There may also be furniture for a new apartment, job placement and more.

877-541-7905

Low to moderate income families can be referred to various non-profits, charities, or churches that may assist with rental costs.

They can also learn about short term housing, government grants and other emergency financial aid for paying rent.

801 Main Street Beaumont, TX 77704

(409) 880-3768

Homeless prevention and rehousing services are administered to the working poor and low income.

409-981-5920

Disability services, information on rent or grants as a form of financial assistance, food stamps and other support is offered.

1890 Laurel Ave Beaumont, TX 77701

(409) 951-7200

Resources range from section 8 vouchers for rent to public housing and placement into low income apartments.

2780 Eastex Freeway Beaumont, TX 77703

(409)-924-4400

The charity would only have referrals.

Shelter for women or single moms, information on loan programs for home repairs or back rent, and other support is for tenants.

2345 I-10 Frontage Rd Ste 3 Beaumont, Texas 77702

(409) 835-4971

Assistance and advice is available from lawyers.

Get support in resolving section 8 application denials, eviction help, disputes over payday lenders or loans, access to housing, and more.