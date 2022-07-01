Family calling for 'Justice for Josh' at ballon release in remembrance of former Beaumont mayoral candidate

He was found dead in his apartment complex last Friday. Police say he was shot to death.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends came together tonight for a balloon release in memory of the former Beaumont mayoral candidate Joshua Yates.



He was found dead in his apartment complex last Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Police said he was shot to death.

Now, his loved ones are calling for "Justice for Josh" and other victims of violence. They hope to bring awareness to gun violence.



They gathered to honor his life Friday evening at Charlton Pollard Park and continue their fight for justice.

“Today is just about love and senseless acts,” Durousseau said.



An act that hit a little too close to home for Precious Durousseau and others.



“He was my nephew,” Durousseau said.



She never imagined creating a hashtag for someone she calls family.



“We've made the hashtag justice for Joshua. it's something that we want to live on forever,” Durousseau said.



Former Beaumont mayoral candidate Joshua Yates was found shot to death in his apartment on New Year's Eve.

“It never hits home. I've never had a homicide in my family that I've been here to witness to get that phone call to hear his grandmother cry like a newborn,” Durousseau said.

One week later, this tragedy brought family and friends to Charlton Pollard Park to raise awareness.

“So, we don't want another family to have to face this. We don't want another family to have to go through this,” Durousseau said.

Loved ones exchanged hugs and laughs, remembering who Yates was to the community.

“And he was my entertainment,” said Sheryl Jackson. “I mean, he could perform. He could see he could dance. He did it on and can tell you jokes. I mean, Joshua just wanted people to laugh. He wanted people to love. That's Joshua.”

Jackson was Yates’ best friend. She said even though he's no longer here, his spirit will live on forever.

“You may have taken him from us, but you can't take the memories. You can't take the love that he's instilled in us,” Jackson said.

Durousseau is asking the community to help bring them closure, by helping police find Yates' killer.

“Put yourself in our shoes and understand how you would feel if it were you. If it were your brother. If it were your sister,” Durousseau said.

If you know anything, no matter how small it is, the Yates family is begging you to reach out to the Beaumont Police Department with information.