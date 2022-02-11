Orange community remembering Deputy John Badeaux 1 year after his COVID-related death

Loved ones said Badeaux was a stand-up guy who dedicated many years of his life to serving the public.

ORANGE, Texas — One year ago today, Orange County Precinct 4 Deputy John Badeaux died from COVID-19.

Loved ones said Badeaux was a stand-up guy who dedicated many years of his life to serving the public.

During his time as deputy, he took the lead in annual Christmas toy drives, Cops and Kids, and Eddie the Eagle presentations.



On the anniversary of Badeaux's death, 12News spoke with a dear friend of his.



Rocky Bridges served with him for 30 years.

"John was a friend. I still go to the cemetery and visit him. It hit hard when John died. It hit hard. It sure did,” Bridges said.

Badeaux is survived by his seven children and four grandchildren.



His love of children and community ran deep.

