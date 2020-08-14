Remembering Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell

Who was Sheena before she became a Beaumont Police officer?

BEAUMONT, Texas — All week we've remembered Sheena Yarbrough-Powell for the time she spent serving our community and her dedication to Beaumont. We're taking a look down memory lane. Who was Sheena before she became a Beaumont Police officer?

Beaumont's fallen police officer Sheena spent most of her professional career keeping her community safe. But, growing up, she had a different job at a Beaumont business.



Before becoming a hero in the blue uniform, Sheena spent most of her time in an ice cream shop making others smile.

"Sheena was like family here. She took care of the place very well. She always called when she had a question, and she was always upbeat," Bobby James said.

James is the man who gave Sheena her first gig at this yogurt spot located off Phelan Boulevard. Sheena worked there for almost two years while studying criminal justice at Lamar University.

"She knew what she wanted to do, and she was going after her goals,” James said.

James said when he heard the news of her tragedy, he was in disbelief.

“It was shocking because you never expect a young person that age to have the tragedy she had happen to her. She left life way too early,” James said.

Without any hesitation, James and team quickly started planning ways to show their support for tomorrow's procession.

“Tomorrow we're going to put a banner in front of Phelan road along with some flags out there. We're going to have a fire truck out there from China, Texas and we're going to have about 25 employees with their families starting at 8:30," James said.

With open arms, the yogurt spot is welcoming anyone who would like to participate to honor her memory. James said Sheena was gone too soon, but she'll always be remembered at that very spot.

The Beaumont Police Department is asking for businesses to lower flags to half mast tomorrow in honor of Sheena.