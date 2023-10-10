'She had a devotion and duty unlike any other' | Southeast Texas leaders remember the life, legacy of Allison Getz

The loss of Allison Getz will be felt in every corner of community as her special spirit and enduring love for Southeast Texas were unparalleled.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector Allison Nathan Getz after she lost her battle with cancer.

Getz, 63, died on Tuesday according to a Facebook post from her husband, Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz.

“She was the best and always will be. God has called her home. I love you, Allison, with all my heart,” Mike Getz wrote Tuesday morning on Facebook.

She announced in early 2022 that she was battling cancer and said she was planning to get better and keep serving the community.

"I am so thankful to the hundreds of people that have reached out to offer their prayers and support. I am home recuperating and plan to work as hard as I can to get better and to continue to serve the community that I love," she said in a February 2022 statement after having surgery.

Her loss will be felt in every corner of the Southeast Texas community as Getz's special spirit and enduring love for the region were unparalleled.

Whether it was offering meals at Some Other Place, caring for her beloved Temple Emanuel, laying the foundation for the Beaumont Children's Museum, or protecting people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Getz showed who she was everyday.

"One of the things I loved about Allison is she was such a warm person," Maestro Chelsea Tipton from the Symphony of Southeast Texas said.

Tipton even recalls the moment she welcomed him to town.

"She and I immediately became friends. She embraced everyone, just as she embraced the arts and me when I moved here 15 years ago. She was like that with everyone," Tipton said. "I think that's what endeared us to our community and makes this loss even more impactful."

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick calls Getz a "beloved individual who loved everyone around her."

She was elected to her position in 2014 and served the community in many ways as not only Tax Assessor-Collector, but in numerous community organizations.

"She had a devotion and duty unlike any other public servant I've ever seen," Branick said. "There's going to be a huge void that's left because of her absence. We pray for comfort and peace for her family."

Branick and Jefferson County Clerk Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg agree Beaumont is a better place, because of her dedication.

"She is one of those souls that can just lift you up at anytime of your life," Acosta-Hellberg said.

Back in 2014 while Getz was still a candidate, she vowed to continue the legacy of her family by giving back through service to the citizens.

By all accounts, Getz did that and more.

"We're here to support each other and just keep her legacy alive by doing what she did best, using her heart and just being a go-getter," Acosta-Hellberg said.

Tipton says Getz put on a tremendous and courageous fight.

"She'll be sorely missed in our community. To Mike and her family, we offer our blessings, but the legacy she's leaving of service to our community, will be remembered for years to come," Tipton said.

Texas State Representative Dade Phelan R-Beaumont released a statement remembering Getz...

"This is a tremendous loss for Southeast Texas, and Kim and I are keeping Mike and their entire family in our prayers. Allison was a good friend of mine. We came into public service together in 2014, and since then, we have all gotten to witness her unwavering dedication to public service and our community firsthand. While the void she leaves behind is profound, her legacy of service will remain forever. May her memory be a testament to the positive impact one individual can make in the lives of many. Rest In Peace."

Getz was a fifth-generation Beaumont resident and leaves behind her husband, her children, and grandchildren.

Getz was very involved in several non-profit organizations including the Children’s Museum, Symphony of Southeast Texas, Southeast Texas Tennis Association, Junior League of Beaumont, Fire Museum of Texas and the Jefferson County Texas Exes. She was a graduate of the University of Texas.

Those who knew and loved her said she enjoyed playing tennis and could occasionally be seen knitting at meetings.

"As one of our founding board members and constant supporters, Allison Getz blessed the Beaumont Children’s Museum with the encouragement needed to expand our mission in Beaumont and the surrounding communities," said Amanda Yarbrough, of the Beaumont Children's Museum.

"She had a loving fire in her heart for her community and believed in what Beaumont can achieve. Our community aches for this loss and she will be dearly missed at the museum," Yarbrough said.

Getz was a longtime member of the Junior League of Beaumont, joining in 1984 and served on the board three times, according to the group's president Sara Norman.

"As an organization of women leaders, we will miss the innumerable contributions of Allison, a wonderful leader, mentor, and friend.," Norman said.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Broussard's Mortuary in Beaumont.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.