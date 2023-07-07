West Orange-Cove CISD School Board named 2023 School Board of the Year by Region 5 Education Center

This honor is presented to school boards based on support for educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District's School Board has been named as Region 5 Education Center's School Board of the Year.

The Texas Association of School Administrators awards this honor to school boards based on support for educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives, according to a news release from WOCCISD.

They're also awarded for educational performance in accordance to state-established standards.

Board Members include President Linda Platt-Bryant, Vice President Gina Yeaman, Secretary Tricia Stroud, Roderick Robertson, Ruth Hancock, Tommy Wilson, Sr., and Demetrius Hunter.

Dr. Rickie Harris serves as the district's superintendent.

WOCCISD School Board members have displayed excellence in the following areas, according to the release.

• Implementation of capital improvement projects, including new band uniforms and instruments, as well as the following:

-Five-year plan to replace all computers in the district

-Purchasing over 3,000 Chromebooks

-Updating the technology infrastructure

-Installation of field turf for football, baseball, and softball

-Renovating designated libraries and locker rooms

-Building a transportation center, special event center, and state-of-the-art cosmetology center

-Read and Roll mobile classroom

• Approval of a TASB pay study

• Keeping a conservative mindset concerning budget planning and spending, with a balanced budget

• Achieving a Superior rating on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report

"West Orange-Cove CISD is fully committed to many improvement initiatives across the district. Each initiative is focused on improving the lives of students," according to the application. "The West Orange-Cove CISD school board works closely with district leaders to ensure that all students have equitable access to educational programs and services to enhance the academic performance of all students.

The first West Orange-Cove CISD educational performance initiative is the practice of individualized academic goals for each student, which is known as ‘Plus 10 Goals', according to the release.

'Plus 10 Goals' is individualized academic growth measures for each student.

Additional initiatives include offering more than 40 college course offerings to high school students for free.

With this initiatives, every student has the opportunity to take a minimum of 24 college hours, with books, tuition and transportation included, according to the release.

Three campuses in the district formerly designated as “Improvement Required” have improved to new levels of significant improvement.

he district achieved a B status and College, Career, and Military Preparation (CCMR) scores tied for second.