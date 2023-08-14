'Very well-deserved' | Region 5 names Beaumont ISD educator as Teacher of the Year for the Elementary Division

Cheryl Spangler is a Lamar grad and began her teaching career in 2000. She has spent 23 years at Dishman Elementary and currently teaches 5th grade Science.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Region 5 Education Service Center has named their Teacher of the Year for the Elementary Division.

Beaumont Independent School District Teacher Cheryl Spangler was awarded this recognition after having spent 23 years at Dishman Elementary.

Spangler currently teaches 5th grade Science.

She is a graduate of Lamar University and received her certifications in Elementary Reading (Grades 1-8) and Elementary Self Contained (Grades 1-8), as well as Master Math Teacher (EC-4), according to a news release from Beaumont ISD.

Spangler was surprised outside her classroom by Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Shannon Allen Monday morning along with Associate Superintendent Elementary Administration, Dr. Anita Frank and Dishman Elementary School Principal, Audrey Collins.

“I was not expecting it,” Spangler said. "I saw everybody in the hall and I first thought it was a ‘fifth grade thing’ and then I realized it was in my room and I think I had to hear Dr. Allen say it twice before I realized that it was, ‘Did you say Region Teacher of the Year’?”

Spangler was honored as Beaumont ISD Elementary Division Teacher of the Year at the District’s Teacher of the Year Celebration of Excellence Gala on May 5, 2023 at the Beaumont Civic Center.

As the Region 5 Teacher of the Year, she will now be considered for statewide honors, according to the release.

“The passion she has for kids shows each and every day she’s with the kids, so this award is very well-deserved for her,” said Collins.

Spangler will be recognized at the next Beaumont ISD school board meeting on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the District Administration Building.

The State Teacher of the Year is set to be named in October.

The state program is facilitated by the Texas Association of School Administrators, who say the Texas Teacher of the Year is the highest honor that a teacher can receive from the state, according to the release.