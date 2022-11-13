Rededication of historical marker at Groves church solidifies union of two congregations

“These two congregations have decided we are going to work and do this together."

GROVES, Texas — History was in the making Sunday as a Texas State historical marker was unveiled at the Peace Lutheran Church.

The marker that formerly belonged to the Trinity Lutheran Church was rededicated to the newly formed church in Groves. The plaque not only symbolizes the 123-year history of the Lutheran church in the area, but it is also a symbol of two congregations' union under one roof.

Peace Lutheran Church was formed at the end of 2021. It has served as the home for congregants from Trinity Church in Port Arthur and St. Paul in Groves.

The two congregations came together to form one body, and the combination was solidified Sunday with a rededication of a historical marker.

“These two congregations have decided we are going to work and do this together,” Pastor of Peace Lutheran Church Timothy Dinger said. “We are going to serve the lord, together, which is really something that you rarely see in our world today."

The special ceremony ushered in a new age in the history of the Lutheran church in Groves. Pastor Dinger led the newly formed congregation as they witnessed the unveiling of the historical marker outside their chapel.

"After all those years, started in 1899, after all those years, here we are in 2022, and now a new child is born," Pastor Dinger said.

The rededication was made official by the Jefferson County Historical Commission. The state of Texas recognizes churches that are at least 75 years old.

Liz Tomlinson is a historical committee chairman. During the ceremony, she recounted the history of the church.

"Our congregations started shrinking a little bit, and it just didn’t make sense to continue with two church plants when we could join together and do so much more for the lord in one place together," Tomlinson said.

To Tomlinson, the marker serves as a symbol that individual people are doing their best to serve their Lord.

“It's a very good reminder to me, that God has been at work in our area since 1899 with the Lutheran church,” Tomlinson said. “A physical representation, a proclamation to the community, who we are and why we're here."

Regardless of the name on the chapel, the individual contributions continue a century later all in a mission to serve their lord.

Saturday’s ceremony also included the burial of three time capsules from Trinity Lutheran, St. Paul's Lutheran, and the newly formed Peace Lutheran churches.

The capsules will be dug up at a later date.