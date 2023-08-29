Red Cross shuts down shelters for Jasper County fire evacuees, will continue to offer assistance as long as it's needed

The Red Cross plans to keep a team in the area of the fire to assist residents as long as needed.

JASPER, Texas — As the Shearwood Creek Fire nears containment in north Jasper County the Red Cross has closed its shelters for evacuees but will continue to help residents.

The fire has burned more than 3500 acres since last Thursday afternoon and as of 7 p.m. Monday was 95% contained according to the Texas Forest Service’s online incident viewer.

The county began allowing residents to begin returning to their homes on Sunday evening.

Once residents were able to go home, the Red Cross closed its shelters in Jasper and Tyler County according to a Monday night news release from the Red Cross.

A resource center was kept staffed for those affected by the fire according to the news release.

The Red Cross is sending emergency response vehicles into the fire area Tuesday with teams to speak to residents to offer help the release said. They will also be distributing emergency supplies to those that need them.

The organization’s headquarters at Ebenezer Baptist Church is closing and will be moving back to it’s office in Orange where they will continue to offer assistance according to the news release.

They also plan to keep a team in the area of the fire to assist residents as long as it is needed.

Anyone in need should call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.