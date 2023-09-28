Recovery program at Beaumont church plans to offer free Narcan along with training on how to use it

Jean and Henry Martinez are hoping to give out over 100 boxes of Narcan to families and friends of those who could potentially overdose on fentanyl and opioids.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An organization in Beaumont is working hard to make sure Narcan is available to those who need it.

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved selling naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter.

However, not everyone can afford the treatment that costs almost $50, so the One City Recovery program at One City Church in Beaumont is stepping in to help.

They not only want to help people access it, but want to show people how to use it.

Program Coordinators Jean and Henry Martinez are preparing to give out over 100 boxes of Narcan to families and friends of those who could potentially overdose on fentanyl and opioids.

"It's awful that people have opioid abusers in their home, but sometimes we don't know where to start as a loved one or a parent so having Narcan on hand is important," Jean Martinez said.

Henry Martinez says they're going to offer a training seminar so people understand how to use the nasal spray and then also give them a box they can take home with them.

"You have to know what to look for in the eyes, you'll have to know how to do CPR, there's a thing you do with their chest to make them come back to life," Jean Martinez said.

Program Leaders Rebecka Cherry and Becky Hantz are in the process of getting certified so they can lead the training.

"It's not that it would hurt somebody if they weren't overdosing on an opioid, but it is a blocker to keep them from getting high," Cherry said.

Cherry and Hantz know all too well how important Narcan can be to save a life.

"I've lost friends and family from opioid addiction. In my presence if I would have had it, I would have used it to save a life," Hantz said.

Henry Martinez says the training will take place in the next few months.