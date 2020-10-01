PORT NECHES, Texas — Six weeks after the TPC Group plant explosion, things are slowly starting to get back to normal in Port Neches.

Some homes are still boarded up and some businesses are still closed after two explosions rocked the city in November. Thousands had to evacuate.

Elizabeth Banna has gone back to her weekly routine of taking her son to Riverfront Park after nearly a month. She stayed away because of concerns about safety and air quality.

"I feel like anything can happen at any moment you don't know when, you don't know what time, of course I'm worried," Banna said.

TPC has started removing chemicals and materials from the plant.

Spokesperson Sara Cronin says the eventual goal is to rebuild, before that can happen they need to properly remove chemicals and other materials from the plant.

"We are making sure that we are taking the necessary steps to keep the sight secure and keep our responders and the community safe throughout this process," Cronin said.

Damage from the explosions is still visible at Port Neches Muncipal buildings.The city's library is still shutdown.

A fire station near the plant even had its ceiling collapse.

"We're here, that's our job to help support our city and support our neighbors and industry neighbors. We will work around these obstacles and things that needs to be fixed till they get it done," Port Neches Fire Chief Paul Nelson said.

