Data reveals record number of car accidents in 2021 along I-10 stretch in Jefferson County

Sarah Dupre with the Texas Department of Transportation said there are three construction projects happening right now between Beaumont and Winnie.



The goal of this project is to widen I-10.



Dupre said this is a project that's been going on for years and she understands the frustration from drivers when dealing with the delays.



We know I-10 is a known hotspot for crashes. So, we did a little digging into the crash data.



So far this year a record 251 accidents have been reported, claiming the lives of 3 people. That's above average according to 6 years’ worth of data we pulled from TxDOT.



So we do understand that construction is frustrating or asking people to please you know, just have some patience during these projects.



“We need to have a day where there were no deaths on Texas roadways,” Dupree said.



Dupre said TxDOT works very closely with officials by adding more patrols and increasing enforcement to make sure that particular stretch of highway is as safe as possible for drivers.