BEAUMONT — According to the Jefferson County Mosquito Control, last month's rain has caused an influx of mosquitoes.

Director of Mosquito Control, Devin Sexton said they sprayed more than 300,000 acres last month to help reduce the influx of mosquitoes. He said the rains from the end of last month have caused the mosquitoes to increase all over.

Sexton said wet weather doesn't just bring in the insects, but also prevents the county from doing their weekly scheduled sprays.

He said both Monday evening and Wednesday morning sprays were stopped because of rain and fog.

Lawana Hervey exercises often at the Beaumont hike and bike trail. she said the mosquitoes make it a little harder to stay motivated.

"In the evening time, it's real bad and it feels like giving you a shot," said Hervey.

Sexton said Sabine Pass and Pleasure Island were sprayed Wednesday evening. The county plans on spraying tomorrow morning if the weather permits.

