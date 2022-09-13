x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Property rate increase could cost Beaumont homeowners hundreds more per year

The city of Beaumont tax rate is currently at 0.705%. The new rate will be 0.896%.
Credit: CITY OF BEAUMONT

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont homeowners could likely owe the city hundreds more per year due to a recent property rate increase. 

The decision was made at a Tuesday Beaumont City Council meeting. The only council member who voted "no" was Taylor Neild. 

The city of Beaumont tax rate is currently at 0.705%. The new rate will be 0.896%.

To put it into perspective, someone who owns a $200,000 will pay about $400 more per year, or $30 more per month, on property taxes.

The council also voted to increase trash collection by $1.50 more per month. That vote passed unanimously.  

Council members also voted to increase water rates by 8%. It was scheduled to only be increased by 6%.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ... 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lamar University renovating dorms to improve safety, attract new students

Before You Leave, Check This Out