Property rate increase could cost Beaumont homeowners hundreds more per year

The city of Beaumont tax rate is currently at 0.705%. The new rate will be 0.896%.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont homeowners could likely owe the city hundreds more per year due to a recent property rate increase.

The decision was made at a Tuesday Beaumont City Council meeting. The only council member who voted "no" was Taylor Neild.

The city of Beaumont tax rate is currently at 0.705%. The new rate will be 0.896%.

To put it into perspective, someone who owns a $200,000 will pay about $400 more per year, or $30 more per month, on property taxes.

The council also voted to increase trash collection by $1.50 more per month. That vote passed unanimously.

Council members also voted to increase water rates by 8%. It was scheduled to only be increased by 6%.