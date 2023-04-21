Recent break-in, decline in sales leads to closure of Salvation Army's thrift store in Beaumont

The break-in cost the store about $15,000 in damages.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Plenty of Southeast Texans made their way to a thrift store in Beaumont amid its final Friday sale.

The Salvation Army's thrift store in Beaumont is officially closed.

The store officially opened five years ago along College Street. It sold clothes, shoes and other household goods at reasonable prices and has helped many in need.

"Recycling, it's all recycling," Kay Rodriguez, frequent shopper, said. "It helps, and we are retired. We are going paycheck to paycheck. This helps."

Many residents filled the store Friday for its last sale. Some even ended trips early to say their final goodbyes.

"I was really sad, when I heard that they were going to be closing," Joshlyn Noah, frequent shopper, said. "I was out of town yesterday. I have to make it back because I want to be here for the last day."

Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Ken Fagan said the decision to close the store was not an easy one and comes after declining sales and a recent break-in. The break-in cost the store about $15,000 in damages.

The thrift store was not able to bounce back.

“The thrift store was broken into,” Fagan said. “The individual that did it did a lot of damage to our alarm and security system. More than $15,000 worth of damage. Damage to the building. Destroyed our telephone system. That really was the straw that broke the camel's back.”

While doors have officially closed, there will be a smaller closet at the Salvation Army center where a small collection of clothing essentials will be held.

Funding for the thrift store will be poured into the other programs the organization has.

