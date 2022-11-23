Southeast Texas real estate teams giving back this holiday season with annual Christmas party

Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped children's toy to the event to be donated to pediatric patients at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Christmas party in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the opportunity to give back to hospitalized children.

The Matthew Fischer Real Estate Team and the TJ Castelan Real Estate Team are partnering once again for the 5th Annual Dear Santa Christmas Party.

The event takes place Friday, December 2, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Signature Kitchen by Murad, located at 6680 Calder Avenue in Beaumont.

Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped children's toy that will be donated to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.

These toys are not only meant to be Christmas gifts, but as helpful tools for physicians to provide aid to hospitalized pediatric patients throughout the year.

Attendees can expect up-tempo music, spirits, elves, dancing and mingling, according to a news release from the Matthew Fischer Real Estate Team.

The party is free to attend for all guests ages 21 and up with a "stylish and fun" dress code.

Music will be provided by So Hype DJ's and The Signature Kitchen will be offering drink specials and serving a full menu, according to the release.

Crunch Fitness will be sponsoring the event and raffling off a free one-year membership to the gym that’s set to open January 2023.

There will be other prizes raffled off from various Southeast Texas businesses.