'Communities in Schools' of Southeast Texas reacts to generous $1.5M donation to

Sometimes things seem too good to be true.



“I did not return the email thinking that it was a scam,” said Reecie Goodman, the executive director for CIS.



But this time around, it was the real thing.



“And then I received a call from our national president,” Goodman said.



“He informed me that indeed, this was reality and there is an anonymous donor that wants to give to Communities in Schools of Southeast Texas,” Goodman said.



She had no idea what was in store for this 30-year-old nonprofit.



“This gift is unrestricted $1.5 million,” Goodman said.



CIS of Southeast Texas is one out of the 40 affiliates selected who received a donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.



“I sat in my office in tears in disbelief,” Goodman said.



While she reacted with tears Camilla Washington the lead coordinator for Port Arthur schools managed a few words.



“I said ‘Oh my god.’” Camilla Washington said.



CIS works directly at campuses to help kids stay in school.



“Communities in schools was sort of like my outlet like, they helped me become the woman that I am today,” Washington said.



Hope Freeman benefited from CIS when she attended Thomas Jefferson Middle School. And everything just comes full circle.



“When I found out that it was offered at Lincoln Middle School, I was like, Bailey. Hey, join. It's fun, trust me, so she said, Yeah, my mama I'll try it,” Freeman said.



Like mother like daughter.



“We help them overcome any academic barriers. Any behavior barriers, social service needs, mental and behavioral health needs,” Goodman said.



CIS works in eight school districts, 56 schools, and case manages over 4,000 students.

