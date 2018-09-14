BEAUMONT — An orange barrier is the only thing keeping people away from a man-hole cover that is leaking raw-sewage on Gill Street.

Clarence Basha is fighting to get officials to fix a sewage back-up near his home in the city's north end.

Basha said that he is frustrated because he's told the city about the problem for more than six years. He says that he is not the only one who's being affected by the issue.

"We have kids that come to the neighborhood from school, they have to walk through this."

The Director of the Public Works Department said that a crew will be sent out there soon to hopefully fix the problem.

Council Member, Audwin Samuel said he's also working with the city resolve the issue.

