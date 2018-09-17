Beaumont — An unpleasant surprise for many residents today in Beaumont as a rattlesnake was found in the parking lot near Dowlen and Concord.

A Jasper woman was signing into her appointment at Dentures and Dental Services when she noticed a snake outside the door.

Gary Sarge, owner of Gator Country, was called out to the location to trap the snake and confirmed it was a rattlesnake.

He believes the snake hitched a ride from Jasper, in the car with the woman, and escaped once she parked and went in.

Sarge told 12News that this snake is a very venomous snake and is now being transported to Gator Country.

