Rapper 50 Cent says he's moved to Houston

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted a photo Tuesday of himself wearing a Houston Astros hat in front of the Astrodome.

HOUSTON — Rapper 50 Cent is apparently Houston’s newest resident, according to a post on his social media accounts.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted a photo Tuesday of himself wearing a Houston Astros hat in front of the Astrodome. In the post, 50 Cent said he loves New York, but “I live in Houston now I’ll explain later.”

I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later.🚦Green Light Gang 💣BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/z6FAkAYwB4 — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2021

He also shared a report about Discovery+ greenlighting a television series from the rapper and his G-Unit & Television banner called “Confessions of a Crime Queen.” It is unknown whether the series will be filmed in Houston.

The New York-born rapper sold his Connecticut mansion in 2019 after it had been on the market for 12 years. Jennifer Leahy, an agent at Douglas Elliman in Greenwich, told the Hartford Courant the 21-bedroom, 25-bathroom home in Farmington was sold for $2.9 million.