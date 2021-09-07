Wet weather postpones Southeast Texas events, construction projects

The uncommonly wet weather has caused problems for many Southeast Texans officials and organizers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many recent projects and events in Southeast Texas had to be cancelled, postponed or rescheduled due to an unforeseen rainy summer.

Southeast Texas is six inches above normal rainfall this year. The uncommonly wet weather has caused problems for many Southeast Texans officials and organizers.

A recent event the Beaumont community was looking forward to that had to be postponed was the Beaulympics.

“The great lawn basically was almost under water,” Dean Cowell, executive director of the Beaumont’s Visitor Bureau, said. “It just would not have been a good event. It would not have been safe for everyone that was going to attend.”

Over the last month, it has rained 13 out of 30 days. This year 36 inches of rain has fallen, and that is 12 inches more than last year.

The increase rain has created issues for construction across the region.

“The rain plays a role in whether our projects are completed in time or not,” Sarah Dupre, communications director for the Texas Department of Transportation, said.

TxDOT has been working on several construction projects along major highways in the area. Dupre said they have planned ahead for wet weather.

“We know we live in Southeast Texas,” Dupre said. “We get lots of different weather conditions, and so we build that into our contracts and account for that when it comes to completion times.”

Aside from causing a nuisance for construction, the rain also causes traffic delays. TxDOT urges drivers slow down on slick roads.

“Drivers need to pay attention to the roadway and make sure they are not on their cell phones or distracted by other things in the vehicle," Dupre said.

Southeast Texas officials and organizers said they are trying to stay and plan ahead of wet weather.

The Beaumont Visitor's Bureau said they plan for the rescheduled Beaulympics to be held at the Great Lawn at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17. They have inside arrangements made just in case of unforeseen wet weather.