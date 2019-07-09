SOUR LAKE, Texas — Katrina Ware is hosting a ragball tournament fundraiser benefiting Officer Bill McKeon on September 14 at 9 a.m. McKeon, 59, was badly beaten on on Memorial Day after responding to a call to a gas station. He suffered multiple face and head injuries, and was in a coma for a week.

Ware said both kid and adult teams of 12 can sign-up. For adults ages 13 and up, the cost is $150 per team, and for kids 7-12, the cost is $100 per team. It will be held at the Twin City Youth Baseball Fields.

Adult teams need eight men and four women. Ware said if you want to participate, but don't have a team they can help you find one. Players need to bring bats and gloves, the balls will be provided. All proceeds from the tournament, as well as concessions will go to McKeon's family.

The sign-up deadline is loosely September 11. Contact Katrina Ware at (409) 790-6935, or message Twin City Youth Baseball and Softball on Facebook.

