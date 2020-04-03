ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Folks in Orange County won't have to wait until November to find out who their new judge and sheriff will be. Only republicans are running in both primary races.

With this Super Tuesday comes one of the hottest races in Orange County. Jimmy Lane Mooney and Robert Strause are the names on the ballot to replace retiring sheriff Keith Merritt. Both men are law enforcement veterans.

Mooney worked for the sheriff's office for about 14 years, and a long time police officer for more than 30 years. He's a current constable in precinct four, as well as a business owner.

"I just want to bring back some honor and integrity to the Orange County sheriffs office," Mooney said.

RELATED: There will soon be a new sheriff in town for Orange County

Mooney says he has all of the area law enforcement endorsements; including the Vidor Police Association, the Pinehurst Police Association and the Orange County Sheriff's Office Employee's Association.

"I'm the most experienced, I'm the most qualified, I'm ready to do the job, I can get the job done," Mooney said.

Strause has been working with the sheriff's office for 17 years, and is currently a lieutenant with the narcotics and vice unit. He previously worked with the Sour Lake police and Orange County district attorney's office, and was a county constable.

"I like the direction sheriffs office is going so I decided to put a little bit of my spin on what the current administration has been doing and I think I'm more qualified for the job than my opponent and that gave me the desire to run." Strause said.

Strause feels serving as a lieutenant for the past 11 years gives him a leg up. He says he's had a lot of interaction with other divisions and employees, as well as commissioners court.

"I'm feeling good, I think it's going to be a close race, my opponents done a really good job, I think my people have done a really good job, so it's one of those things we have to wait until the last minute to see how it goes," Strause said.

Front Page Orange County Courthouse 801 W. Division Orange, Texas 77632

Many are also watching the race for Orange County judge. Incumbent John

Gothia is taking on Ernest Bayard.

RELATED: New Orange County Judge sworn in

Gothia was appointed to the seat last summer to finish out the term of the previous county judges who resigned.

"It's going to feel good to be voted in by the people and them having their opportunity to voice their opinion on whether I'm doing a good job or not so I'm excited to get that as we move forward," Gothia said.

Gothia feels there's a great opportunity in Orange County for future growth and economic development. He says it's one of the reasons he ran for commissioner, and why he wants to continue the work.

"I just think it's important that we take our county that direction now and being apart of that is, it's exciting and it's fun, it's a lot of work but I'm just ready to continue that work as we've been doing for the last several years," he said.

Gothia understands drainage and roads are typically on the forefront of people's minds. He says the way those things are done are by growing revenue.

"You grow the revenue by growing businesses, and having more people come here, and operating a business here, and moving here and living here and that's where that revenue comes from because we don't want to raise taxes," Gothia said.

His opponent, Bayard, is a retired electrician. He's been a blueberry farmer for the last 25 years.

"I'm a union worker and I'm promoting organized labor," Bayard said.

Bayard feels like he can help out, and do some good for the county. He says if elected he'll take input from the community.

"That's where it all starts, I can go out there, I can shovel dirt I can do whatever I want to do but it's not going to help the community unless everybody is involved," Bayard said, "You can't do anything by yourself, but as a group we can control everything right?"

Polls closed at seven in Orange County. Stick with 12News for election results.

RELATED: Super Tuesday 2020 live updates: Results stream in as polls close

RELATED: Super Tuesday: Which states are voting and what time do polls close?

RELATED: 5 things to watch for on Super Tuesday