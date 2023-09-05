Fellow racers remembering legacy of Ohio man after deadly boat crash at Port Neches RiverFest

"Bumpin Bobby Briggs" was known for his speed and the huge smile that graced his face whenever he raced.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Family and friends are mourning the loss and remembering the legacy of a man who was known as a legend in the boat racing community.

Bobby Briggs died Sunday after a crash at the Port Neches Riverfest boat races. Investigators believe his boat crashed into another boat during the F1 Powerboat Championship.

"It was a very tragic event,” Texas Game Warden Ryan Hall said. “I know I have watched those types of races before on TV, and they can be super dangerous. They are very fast boats. They are tunnel-like boats, very tragic event.”

Those who loved the 66-year-old Ohio man said he was known for his speed and the huge smile that graced his face whenever he raced. He will be remembered for his love and passion for the sport.

Briggs’ friends said he knew his passion came with some risks. His wife asked him to take a break from the sport after he was involved in a 2006 boat racing crash in Michigan.

The racer honored his wife’s request. After his wife died, Briggs’ friends encouraged him to get back into racing.

In 2019, Briggs joined Busch Cracklin Racing in Toledo, Ohio. He became racer #41, and his loved ones said he brought his smile, jokes and wisdom back with him.

"I'm like, 'Bobby, I want to get you right now," David McMurry, Briggs' friend, said. "But how do you get somebody that's laughing and smiling, and just, you know, energetic. I believe I gave him his nickname, Bumpin Bobby Briggs."

McMurry and Briggs were competitors on the water and friends on land.

"Every time we'd see each other I'd always say I got Bobby jacked up on ice strings that made him slower the next day so he wouldn't run into me," McMurry said."

Briggs' friends said what they will miss the most about Briggs is his positive spirit.

"Bobby was always smiling," John Edde, Briggs' friend said. "No matter how well he done or how bad he done in the race, he always got out of his boat smiling, laughing, and you could tell that he just enjoyed being in the boat."

The racer's friends plan to honor his life and keep his legacy alive through his racing number, #41.

"A lot of times, we honor people by putting their number on our boats," McMurry said. "I could guarantee you his number will be on a lot of our boats."

Busch Cracklin Racing updated their Facebook profile photo to #41 in remembrance of Bumpin Bobby Briggs.