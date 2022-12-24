x
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve.

The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. 

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a shed, Fire Chief Matt Manshack told 12News. 

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

The owner of the shed officials that a heating lamp inside the shed was keeping a rabbit warm. Chief Manshack believes the heating lamp is the cause of the fire.

During the incident, Orange County ESD 4 received help from Orange County ESD 3.

