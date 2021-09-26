'We believe in the power of prayer' Beaumont pastors hold 40-mile prayer drive in hopes of keeping city safe and prosperous

“You are the vine; we are the branches father, and we stand on your word Lord. We look to you.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — A group of area pastors hosted a prayer drive around the city of Beaumont hoping to effect change and bring together those from different cultures and denomination.

“You are the vine; we are the branches father, and we stand on your word Lord,” Howard Cameron, senior pastor of Trinity Beaumont said. “We look to you.”

Cameron has lived in Beaumont for 40 years and started Pray Beaumont Day, an annual 40-mile prayer drive held on the last Sunday of September, 18 years ago with the support of the then mayor and city council. He said he believes in the power of prayer and what it does for people and places.

“As pastors, ministers we believe that prayer makes a difference, and if our city and the churches and the people from our city can get together and pray for Beaumont, then how much better is that,” Cameron said.

Cameron said he is aware of the fact that Beaumont, like most cities, has its fair share of issues. He stresses the importance of prayer in order to keep these problems at bay.

“Our intention is that we'll cause heaven to intervene and help keep this city safe and prosperous,” Cameron said.

Cameron’s son-in-law, Andrew Wilson, said it is amazing to see the turnout for Pray Beaumont Day and feel the hope and love people have for the city.

“It almost brings tears to your eyes, where it's one of those things where it's like wow, if this is where we are now, where are we going to be 10 years from now,” Wilson, lead pastor of Trinity Beaumont, said. “We have so many great people that are already here that are already a part of this.”

Those who participated in the Sunday event focused on issues such as the economy, sex trafficking, pollution and more during their prayers.

Wilson said he would love to see people in local industries such as healthcare, government, oil and law enforcement come out to participate in Pray Beaumont Day as a sign of unity.

“We’re all a part of this city because we care about it, and so this is just an opportunity to just bless the lord together and say, ‘God, thank you for what you for what you are going to do.’”