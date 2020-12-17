Q&A: Beaumont doctor talks about where to find reliable COVID-19 vaccine data

One physician told 12News that people who are on the fence about getting the vaccine need to be careful where they get information about the shot.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It could be April before the general public can get vaccinated. The first wave of shots is reserved for people working in the health industry.

On Thursday, 12News spoke to Dr. Ray Callas with some questions about ways you can start preparing now and how to find reliable data surrounding the vaccine.

Q: When the vaccine is available to the general public, what do people need to do?

"Right now there are only a small number of batches. You have to realize we are trying to get to hundreds of million of people throughout the United States, but as it rolls out, the best thing to do is contact your primary care physician, also talk to your local health department," Callas said. "As things roll out, I promise you we will have a lot of information coming out via radio and television as we get more and more vaccinations available."

Q: While we wait, how can people begin to prepare for the vaccine now?

"I think to in order to make people's fears subside, I think that the appropriate thing to do is to look for publications and actual scientific data," Callas said.

Q: What are some examples of trustworthy sites for research?

"I would recommend if you look at any credible scientific, like if you get something from the New England Journal of Medicine, or if you get something from the American College of Surgeons or the American Medical Association or if you look at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Definitely look into all those platforms. The only thing I would tell you, if you look at the state of Texas whatever they come with based on health recommendations for the whole state. Those will be another avenue," Callas said.

He said it's important not to look at random posts on social media, and make sure you are reading posts from your local health departments. Callas said Wikipedia is not a good source.



