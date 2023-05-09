Pyrolysis unit was shut down when fire broke out at BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals

The TCEQ also said that they were told that nothing was being processed in the tower at the time of the fire.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The pyrolysis unit at BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals was shut down when a broke out in the unit Tuesday morning the company told a state agency.

The companies told the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that the pyrolysis gas unit was shut down for maintenance when the fire started according to the TCEQ.

The TCEQ also said that they were told that nothing was being processed in the tower at the time of the fire.

"Firewater" used to fight the fire was contained according to the TCEQ.

Fire broke out in the unit at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday according to Shelly Vitanza of BASF.

Just over an hour later, at 11:55 a.m., the extractive dissolution tower tower collapsed.

Following the collapse of the tower all employees who were not directly involved in dealing with the fire and tower collapse were evacuated according to Vitanza. The evacuation happened at about 12:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and tower collapse at the unit, which is a joint venture of BASF and Total Energies.

The refinery notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of the fire by 1 p.m. according to the agency. Regional staff from the TCEQ then responded to the refinery.

The company is investigating the cause of the fire and subsequent tower collapse.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.