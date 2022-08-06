Fire, police standoff at home in Orange startles neighbor's puppy, reward offered for safe return

Maui ran away when the door was opened to help a wounded neighbor call police.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — Over the weekend, we reported that an Orange County man was shot in the arm by an intruder who was armed with a shotgun and set the man's house on fire.

After the man was shot, he ran to his neighbor's house to ask for help. That neighbor was Teri Rainey's mom who was dog-sitting for her at the time.

"Maui," Rainey's black and tan miniature dachshund puppy who is very skittish, ran out the front door when Rainey's mom opened it to help her next-door neighbor and call the police.

"The police showed up and they set up a perimeter, and they wouldn't let anyone leave. And my mom and son tried to tell them we have a puppy out there," Rainey told 12News.

"I just can't imagine what he's going through. I'm terrified that someone's mistreating him, that they're harming him," she said.

Maui was last seen by the Flying J Truck stop in Orange wearing a yellow tropical collar. He is chipped and Rainey is offering a $1,100 reward with no questions asked.

If you know where Maui is, you can email Teri.Rainey128@gmail.com.

Rainey was out of town at the time and came back immediately when she heard the news.

She called the Sheriff's office and asked if their dogs could help, but they told her they can't help.

She has also used drones with heat-sensing cameras to try to find Maui.

"He usually sleeps right here on me, so it's hard at night time," Rainey said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device