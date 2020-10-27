Pumpkin patch fundraiser brings in huge turnout for the community

Wesley United Methodist Church attracts families every Fall for its annual pumpkin patch fundraiser event. The fundraiser is for youth mission trips.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Halloween is just days away and there's no better way than to kick things off with Wesley United Methodist Church's annual pumpkin patch. Families have been coming out to enjoy the beautiful weather and taking part in all of the fun photo opportunities that they can stand with some of the cutest pumpkins all week.

If you've never been to to the church's annual pumpkin patch, you may not know that the church's youth department puts on this event as a fundraiser. It's as fun for them as it is for the families that attend and the youth director says that some people even drive in from Louisiana just to join in on the festivities.

The Youth Director, Jonathan Martin, tells us, "We love to see the community come out and have a great time. We don't know how many years that's been going on where families have been showing up. I've even seen kids that grew up here with their parents that took photos and they've come back with their parents that took photos and they've come back here with their kids and now they're taking their kid's photos here in the patch."

This particular pumpkin patch has been around for years...giving locals something to look forward to every Fall. Parents say that overall, it's a great outing that the entire family can enjoy.

A pumpkin patch attendee said, "This pumpkin patch has been here for awhile, but since I've had my two little ones, we come every year. And this is just a wonderful experience... of course we want to come and take pictures in their cute little outfits and we just get to see the other kids out here having fun and having a good time."