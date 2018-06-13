The public has the opportunity to own a piece of history by purchasing original seating from the Ozen High School, originally Hebert High School, auditorium.

Seats will only be sold via online auction here through Friday, June 15, 2018 at 10 a.m.

From the Beaumont Independent School District...

Own a Piece of Hebert/Ozen History

In preparation for the merger of Beaumont United, renovations are underway at Ozen HS. Now you have the opportunity to own a piece of history by purchasing original seating from the Hebert High/Ozen High auditorium. Seats wood with a metal frame and will be sold by online auction only. The buyer will be responsible for removal within two weeks of auction ending (no exceptions). The buyer must provide proof of purchase at the time of pick up. All seating will be unbolted from the floor by the district and ready for pick up.



© 2018 KBMT