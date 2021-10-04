Provost Umphrey Law Firm moving to new location to better serve clients

Members of the law firm said the firms founder Walter Umphrey wanted to invest the firm’s resources to benefit the clients.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Provost Umphrey Law Firm will move to a new location in the Spring of 2021 that partners believe will allow them to better serve their clients.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a February 2019 newscast.)

According to a news release, the law firm will move to Edison Plaza located in downtown Beaumont. The plaza is served by multiple internet providers for reliable and fast internet access and Wi-Fi services.

The services will give the firm a chance to expand it’s use of technology including website-based client conferences, digital contract signing, court hearings and more through platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and others, firm officials said.

“We are the same law firm we’ve always been for the last 52 years and continue to look for new ways to advance justice for our clients,” Joe Fisher, Provost Umphrey managing partner, said. “This move is going to help us do that.”

Members of the law firm said the firms founder Walter Umphrey, who died in early September following a lengthy illness, wanted to invest the firm’s resources to benefit the clients.

“The practice of law is always changing with new technological advances being introduced. We are changing along with them,” Fisher said. “Technology, a vital resource, will be used to best serve our clients’ needs, advocate their cause, and communicate with other lawyers and the courts on their behalf.”

The new location will hold the firm’s lobby, attorney and staff offices, conference rooms and a break area for clients and employees. The 11th floor will be renovated to create a new and modern law office for the firm, and a Provost Umphrey help desk will be added in the main lobby of Edison Plaza.

“We still want our clients to see a familiar face when they walk through the front doors,” Fisher said. “Our main floor receptionist will give them the assistance they need.”

Provost Umphrey signage will be added to the outside of the building, owned by Albanese Cormier.

“On behalf of the entire Albanese Cormier Team, we are honored and excited to welcome Provost Umphrey Law Firm to Edison Plaza,” Mike Albanese, principal of Albanese Cormier, said. “We strive every day to align ourselves and our facilities with truly, best-of-class tenants. Provost Umphrey epitomizes this in every way.”