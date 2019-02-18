BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in Beaumont is celebrating a major milestone.

Provost Umphrey Law Firm is celebrating 50 years of pursuing justice for families and businesses in Texas, the firm told 12News.

Founded by Walter Umphrey in 1969, the firm's mission remains to represent hard-working and wronged people across the nation. Umphrey became a legend when his legal team filed a federal lawsuit against the powerful tobacco industry and won.

Now the firm is a team of 22 attorneys who say they are looking forward to serving the community for 50 more years.

"The lawyers are fabulous. The staff is incredible. Everyone works so hard at what their job is," Sheila Umphrey, Walter Umphrey's wife, said. "It could go another 50. It really could."

"I am honored to be here. I am honored to be one of the leaders of this firm. I am honored to carry on the legacy that the Umpherys have built, which is standing up to bullies," said managing partner Joe Fisher.

Beyond its reputation for winning major verdicts and settlements, Provost Umphrey has been a generous benefactor to Texas communities, contributing to several projects, including Provost Umphrey Stadium at Lamar University and Walter Umphrey State Park on Pleasure Island in Port Arthur and more.