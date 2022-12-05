Abortion rights advocates rally at Texas Capitol Saturday

Speakers included former State Sen. Wendy Davis.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, abortion rights advocates across the U.S. gathered for a "Bans Off Our Bodies" day of action in support of abortion access.

According to a press release, more than 380 demonstrations were planned nationwide, including one here in Austin. The Austin event began at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Texas Capitol. Speakers included former State Sen. Wendy Davis.

The events are in response to a recent leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that suggested that the nation's highest court could be planning to overturn the landmark abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade. It is a draft opinion and a final decision on the matter could be months away.

Happening now: Texas abortion rights advocates are hosting the Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the State Capitol. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/WC67X41SOk — Maria E. Aguilera (@maria_aguilera) May 14, 2022

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would virtually eliminate abortion access in Texas. Last year, the Legislature passed a so-called “trigger law” that would go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, making performing abortion a felony.

Since the draft opinion leaked, protests have sprung up across the U.S., including in Austin. Last week, at least two people were arrested during protests in the city.

On Thursday, hundreds of local students walked out of their classes to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. At least one more walkout was planned for Friday.

Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon says people who wish to participate in protests this weekend and in coming weeks should be confident in the lessons the APD learned from the May 2020 protests.

The Travis County Democratic Party was also hosting a Day of Action on Saturday, with events starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Texas AFL-CIO office. Participants then headed to the Capitol at 11 a.m.

