With mosquito samples in Harris and Montgomery counties testing positive for West Nile Virus, health experts are warning people to take precautionary measures against mosquito bites.

So far there have been no reports of West Nile detected here in the Golden Triangle.

Ray Callas, M.D. a medical physician here in Beaumont says to help protect against West Nile always wear mosquito repellant when going outdoors, if possible wear long sleeves shirts and pants, and make sure there is no standing water around your house.

Some symptoms of the West Nile Virus include high fever, neck stiffness, headaches, muscle weakness, vision loss, and numbness.

Dr. Callas says people with medical conditions are at a higher risk. If you think you have symptoms of the West Nile Virus, go see your doctor and get checked out.



© 2018 KBMT