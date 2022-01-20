Remember the 4 P's: How you can protect people, pets, plants, and pipes ahead of cold weather

If there's one thing we learned last year, it's that taking precautions can save you a lot of headaches in the long run.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop into the mid-to-low 20s, you may need a little refresher on the four Ps.

If there's one thing we learned last year, it's that taking precautions can save you a lot of headaches in the long run.



The first to remember is people.



Jason Moore with the Salvation Army of Beaumont said they are looking out for people who may not have a warm place to go.



“During the day when it's cold, they can also come over to our main building and there is a reception area. Reception is an area where they can sit in the warmth,” Moore said.



Overnight guests are welcome at 6 p.m. until it warms up. All you will need to do is sign in upon arrival.

WATCH | Salvation Army in Beaumont opens new homeless shelter, seeking volunteers ahead of cold weather



The second P is for our furry friends.



Beaumont Animal Care is advising dog and cat owners to bring their pets in for the night if they can.



If you are unable to bring them in, make sure they have shelter to protect them from the cold temperate. You can do that by providing them with plenty of blankets, beds, or straw to help keep them warm.



Next up is Pipes.



Owner of Plumbing Solutions Daren John said people should address any exposed piping outdoors, especially your faucets.



"Your main supply risers that come from underground, definitely want to get those insulated. If you don't have the styrofoam insulation, the insulator boxes you can get from your hardware store," Johns said.

RELATED: Plumbing expert explains how to prep your pipes ahead of possible freezing temperatures



And don’t forget about your plants.



Al Cook Nursery & Landscaping told 12News plants shouldn't be a big issue since freezing temperatures aren't expected to linger.



However here are a few helpful tips to take:

Bring all house plants inside.

If you have any plants left in the ground, Cook recommends placing a freeze cloth or regular cloth over the plant.

Then, cover the cloth with plastic.

The good news freezing temperatures are not expected to last for too long.