'A peace of mind is priceless' | Southeast Texas electrician, insurance agent gives tips on how to protect your home from lightning

While mother nature isn't something anyone can control, there are ways homeowners can protect their home and assets.

BEAUMONT, Texas — While mother nature isn't something anyone can control, homeowners can protect their home and assets with tips from Southeast Texas professionals for when the occasion strikes.

Specializing in basic electrical work for the past 38 years, Jay Christopher, the owner of Christopher Electric Incorporated, said homeowners need to be proactive by getting proper insurance in the event that a fire breaks out. But in order to prevent damage, homeowners may want to consider a power surge protector.

According to Christopher, lightning protection and surge protection are different.

"Electricians say typically commercial business use lightening protection which consists of a system of lightening rods tied together that helps ground a lightning strike," he said.

A lightning strike can cause a power surge on a home that can lead to a fire.

Having an electrician install a surge protector on your home's breaker box would help absorb the high voltages from the lightning strike which would prevent a fire.

The prices range from $250 to $500, but experts say a peace of mind is priceless.

"Something there that is going to prevent this. Like I said peace of mind is the biggest thing. Like I've got it on my house. We were out this morning installing one for a young lady that was scared to death and had heard about the fire and wanted protection," Christopher said.

Christopher said a surge protector is just a precaution. It is not guaranteed to protect your home from lightning.

Homeowners insurance is the best way to protect all your assets from a house fire caused by lightning.

Alicia Davis, a Geico Insurance agent for 21 years, said homeowners want to make sure they will not be in a financial loss due to lightning strike fires.

"It can be very costly to be without your home, without your belongings and to start over from zero," Davis told 12News.

Davis said homeowners need to ask about their dwelling coverage and deductible amounts.

"So, if you do have a house fire, God forbid, you know that's how much they're going to pay you out completely," said Davis.

Having enough coverage is key according to Davis.

"So, for your additional living expenses, you want to make sure that you have enough that's going to cover your family. Not only is it going to cover housing but it's going to cover meals and clothing too," Davis said.

