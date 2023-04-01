Rider input sought on proposed realignment of 5 Beaumont Transit bus routes

Bus riders are being encouraged to give their input during the May 16 Beaumont City Council meeting.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Zip, also known as Beaumont Municipal Transit, is considering changing up its routes and wants to know what its riders think about the idea.

There are currently 10 routes operating around the city and under the proposal five of them will be realigned according to a Facebook post by the City of Beaumont.

The affected routes would be the Parkdale, South 11th, Pine, South Park and Laurel routes.

Bus riders are being encouraged to give their input during a public hearing at the Beaumont City Council meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Beaumont Zip says they expect the changes to bring safety enhancements, improved accessibility and better efficiency, according to a presentation on their website.

Beaumont Municipal Transit is operated by Transit Management of Beaumont under a contract with the City of Beaumont.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.