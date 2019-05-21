BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposal to create a traffic circle at College and Eleventh Street was included in the Beaumont's 2020 Capital Plan.

There was previously a roundabout at that location, but it's been gone since since the early 1970's.

Councilman Mike Getz told 12News he opposes the proposal for a roundabout at the intersection.

"I didn't think the city administration could come up with a worse idea than purchasing the AT&T building and tearing it down, but I was wrong. This is an even worse idea than that," said Getz.

He believes that the city could use the estimated $2.8 million toward other pressing issues than fixing an intersection.

The city hopes that this project can improve traffic flow and reduce excessive delays during rush hour.

Getz acknowledges that traffic is a real issue in Beaumont, but says there are other solutions to this problem.

"If you want to design a street with a traffic circle in it, I wouldn't necessarily be opposed to it, but you don't take a perfectly good intersection and tear it out just because someone thinks it's a neat idea," Getz said.

Gregory Hunter has called Southeast Texas home for the more than 60 years and believes the best thing the city can do is to keep things how they are.

"The way people drive now, they need a red light because you will never get in," Hunter said. "I'll say keep the red lights there and don't do the circle because that is a waste of money."

The 2020 Capital Plan includes a number of other proposed projects for Beaumont.

A special committee will determine whether to send this to the full city council, who then will decide if the traffic circle becomes a reality.