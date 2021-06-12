New program will help Southeast Texans with homes still suffering from Imelda-related damage

The Texas General Land Office received more than $137 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new Southeast Texas program will help area residents whose homes are still suffering from hurricane-related damage.

On Monday, members of the Texas General Land Office celebrated as the first house in Southeast Texas that will be rebuilt through the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs was demolished.

“If you suffered hurricane damage to your home from Imelda, you still need help with the recovery, then this might be the program for you,” Rhonda Masters, Texas GLO community outreach coordinator, said.

The GLO received more than $137 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds are for housing and reimbursement recovery following the severe 2018 and 2019 flooding that occurred in South and Southeast Texas.

“I’ve been in this home for 49 years, and it is alot of memories,” Ava Williams, whose home was damaged in Imelda, said.

Williams said that she was not given an exact time as to when the improvements to her home will be finished. However, she was promised that it would be a quick rebuild.

Williams' home was the first to de demolished and rebuilt through the Texas GLO. The program is administered by the GLO and provides homeowner assistance by repairing and rehabilitating homes

Several resources are available for potential applicants. Those who wish to apply can visit the Texas GLO’s website.