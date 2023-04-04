President's Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 includes $87M for Jack Brooks Federal Building restoration project

The Fiscal Year 2024 request is $6,724,000 for design, $76,072,000 for construction and $3,905,000 for management and inspection.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Biden-Harris Administration's budget for the Fiscal Year 2024 will officially include an alteration project for the Jack Brooks Federal Building in downtown Beaumont.

The President's Budget details a blueprint to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out, lower costs for families and more.

The budget holds investments in the American people that will help lay a stronger foundation for shared growth and prosperity for generations to come, according to a news release from General Services Administration.

The Jack Brooks Federal Building U.S. Post Office and Courthouse will officially receive $86,701,000.

This project will fund interior construction which includes restoration of historic finishes and other damaged finishes and restroom and accessibility upgrades, and alterations for temporary interior moves.

Site work includes replacement of retaining walls, repairs/replacement to parking areas, gates, and bollards and the addition of a perimeter drainage system.

Life-safety improvements include upgrades to the building sprinkler

system, replacement of door hardware and code-compliance improvements to mechanical spaces and stairways.

The building’s multiple roofing systems require replacement to prevent further water intrusion. The HVAC system has had multiple modifications since original construction and needs complete replacement for code compliance and energy

efficiency, according to the release.

The electrical system throughout the building is dated and no longer serviceable.

Public corridors, elevator lobbies, courtrooms, and public restrooms require maintenance and repair as identified in the historic building preservation plan.

The aging elevators require parts that are no longer available.

Plumbing systems are a combination of original and retrofit piping and are unsafe

to test due to extensive corrosion. Site work will address poor drainage conditions, trip hazards, and deteriorated parking areas, according to the release.

The Fiscal Year 2024 request is $6,724,000 for design, $76,072,000 for construction and $3,905,000 for management and inspection.

General Services Administration Administrator Robin Carnahan says the President's Budget reflects smart investments.

“Investments that will help GSA make cost-saving upgrades to federal buildings, bolster the nation’s cybersecurity, and improve how the government delivers digital services to millions of Americans,” said Carnahan.

Carnahan says that for the first time ever, the President's Budget includes a provision that will guarantee full access to the Federal Buildings Fund while preserving Congress’s discretion to decide on and authorize investments.

"This is a game-changing provision that will enable GSA to modernize and consolidate the federal footprint, saving taxpayers millions and creating good-paying jobs in local communities," she said.