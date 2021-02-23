President Joe Biden will visit Houston on Friday for update on winter storm recovery efforts

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with local leaders on storm relief efforts and visit a COVID vaccine site.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden plans to come to Houston Friday in the wake of extensive winter storm damage in the state.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery, and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas.

While in Texas, the President will also visit a COVID health center where vaccines are being distributed.

Biden has closely monitored the crisis and been in touch with local and state leaders to make sure his Texas visit would not pull resources from the crisis at hand.

“When the president lands in a city in America it has a long tail,” he told reporters on Friday.