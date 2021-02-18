President Biden visits Pfizer facility in Portage

The trip was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

PORTAGE, Mich. — President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Michigan as president on Friday.

Biden will tour the Pfizer manufacturing site in Portage. The president is scheduled to arrive at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport around 1:45 p.m. The White House said the president plans to meet with workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine and deliver remarks to the press.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the visit is important to Biden, who wants to thank the workers personally.

"This is a location right there in Kalamazoo, in Western Michigan, that is key when we're talking about vaccines," says Jean-Pierre. "It sends a message when you see the President of the United States visiting a key, critical vaccination site and taking this incredibly seriously."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office confirmed Friday afternoon that the governor will joined Biden during his visit to the facility.

This trip was originally scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 18 but was postponed to Friday due to inclement weather.

Extreme winter weather is dealing the first major setback to the Biden administration’s planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines just as the national vaccination campaign was hitting its stride, the Associated Press reports.

The disruptions caused by frigid temperatures, snow and ice left the White House scrambling to work with states to make up “lost ground.” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said Friday that the weather has led to a three-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses.

Slavitt said the vaccine won’t spoil and is “safe and sound” in warehouses.

RELATED VIDEO: