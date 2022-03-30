President Biden again promises to meet with imprisoned Marine Trevor Reed's parents, as they stand outside White House

"I'm going to see if I can get to see them," President Biden said Wednesday. "They're good people. We're trying to work that out."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's note: President Biden met with the family the broadcast of this story.

The Granbury parents of Russian captive Trevor Reed stood in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. all day Wednesday, hoping to get the attention of President Biden.

They received word, through reporters, that the President does plan to meet with them, eventually.

Trevor Reed, who as a U.S. Marine worked on the security detail for President Obama and then Vice President Biden, has been in a Russian jail for two years and eight months.

It was 22 days ago when Joey and Paula Reed, standing outside a VA hospital in Fort Worth to get the attention of the President's motorcade, received a phone call from the President -- who vowed to set up a private meeting.

"As the President promised us a few weeks ago when he was in Fort Worth, Texas," Joey Reed said Wednesday, as he stood in Lafayette Park next to the White House.

A promise that Paula Reed told WFAA earlier this month did give them hope.

"It only reaffirmed what we thought that he is a kind and compassionate man," she said to WFAA.

But their son has now been held captive in a Russian prison for 956 days on charges his parents believe are purely political. They said his health is failing, they fear he has tuberculosis, and the conditions are harsh.

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in a Russian prison too. And Canadian-American Paul Whelan, jailed in 2018, was sentenced to serve 16 years.

"And we believe him being probably the most compassionate president we've ever had, that he will do what needs to be done to bring home Trevor and Paul and Brittney from Russia before it's too late."

"And we have not been able to have a single congressman or senator speak to the president on this matter," Joey Reed said.

"They're trying, but they just haven't been able to get through," Paula Reed added.

But early Wednesday afternoon, shortly after receiving a COVID booster shot, President Biden responded to reporters asking about meeting with the Reed family.

"I'm going to see if I can get to see them," President Biden responded.

"They're good, they're good people," he said. "We're trying to work that out."

But the Reeds from Granbury promise to stay outside the White House until that actually happens.

"We need to get our son home so that he can get medical care and he can get back on with his life," Paula Reed said.

"Everything that our government can give them," Joey Reed said, when asked what he believes to Biden Administration should do. "If that means prisoner trades, then so be it. Let's get our Americans home."

After this broadcast, the family's spokesperson, Jonathon Franks tweeted that the President made good on his promise.