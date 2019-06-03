SILSBEE, Texas — A controlled burn in the forests of Hardin County kept a hazy gray cloud of smoke visible around Southeast Texas Wednesday.

The Nature Conservancy was performing the "controlled burn," or "prescribed fire," on about 346 acres in a section of the Roy E. Larsen Sandyland Sanctuary between Silsbee and Kountze according to Shawn Benedict, the East Texas Forest Preserves Manager for the Nature Conservancy.

The conservancy, which does the burns every 18-24 months, did several burns this week but Wednesday's fire is the last Benedict told 12News.

MORE | The Nature Conservancy's Roy E. Larsen Sandyland Sanctuary

Benedict spoke to 12News via phone as he was out in the field overseeing the fire Wednesday afternoon.

The "prescribed burns" are part of how the conservancy manages the longleaf pine forest on the 5,654 acre sanctuary.

The Sandy Land sanctuary is home to one of the last "longleaf pine communities" in Texas according to the The Nature Conservancy's website.

The sanctuary is home to a "rare combination of swamp, open-floor forest and southern pinelands" and is home to 582 plant and 234 animal species according to the website.