Community celebrates Port Neches-Groves football player recovering from brain injury

Some people know Jackson and his family well, others, just share a zip code, but the community in Port Neches-Groves looks out for one another.



"We already knew this was a great community, but after this, it's brought so many people together, and it's overwhelming,” cousin Kayla Moore said.



Gauthier said the support comes from the heart.



"From the outside looking in, you can’t understand it, and from the inside looking out you can’t really explain it. It's something you really just have to live," Gauthier said.



That Port Neches-Groves pride stretches far and wide.



"And here we've got nurses at Texas Children's Hospital who are alumni," Gauthier said. “It shows what we have here is so much more than just a school. It's a heartfelt community, and our alumni are still showing the love."



Car after car pulled up to Texas Children's Hospital on Wednesday, picking up ribbons and buttons to show support.



"I don’t really know how to explain it,” Moore said. “It’s overwhelming; it’s emotional. Just little things you didn’t think people would care about but they are coming from everywhere."



For Jackson, that love is seeping in.



"He's starting to realize how much he's loved and supported, it's kind of helping him with the healing process,” Moore said. "At therapy, he started sitting in a wheelchair, walking on a walker, talking like his normal self."



Each day is an opportunity to make some progress.

